Piraeus Financial Holdings (BPIRF) Price Target Increased by 76.02% to 3.70

The average one-year price target for Piraeus Financial Holdings (OTC:BPIRF) has been revised to 3.70 / share. This is an increase of 76.02% from the prior estimate of 2.10 dated October 12, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.23 to a high of 4.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.86% from the latest reported closing price of 3.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piraeus Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 23.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPIRF is 0.31%, an increase of 22.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.53% to 120,419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 21,385K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,382K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPIRF by 50.79% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,583K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPIRF by 58.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,049K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPIRF by 55.56% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 8,935K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,411K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,383K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPIRF by 12.16% over the last quarter.

