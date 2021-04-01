Piraeus Bank's planned capital boost gets central bank's thumbs up

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - Greece's central bank governor and finance minister on Thursday defended Piraeus Bank's plan to boost capital through an equity offering that will sharply reduce bank rescue fund HFSF's stake, rebuffing criticism from the political opposition.

Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders and 61.3% owned by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), Greece's bank rescue fund, plans to raise about 1.0 billion euros ($1.17 billion) through an offering of new shares.

Its equity offering will reduce the stake held by the HFSF fund to a minority shareholding without any blocking power to around 32%.

Lawmakers from the leftist political opposition Syriza party have slammed the plan on grounds it will mean losses for bank rescue fund HFSF and for taxpayers.

"The decision to reduce the HFSF's stake to a non-blocking minority is positive because only under this condition can the bank be supported with private capital on a sustainable basis," Bank of Greece Chief Yannis Stournaras told parliament's financial affairs committee.

Opposition lawmakers argue that even assuming a substantial rise in the value of Piraeus Bank's shares in the long term, the HFSF will not be able to recoup the money it stands to lose.

Piraeus Bank will ask shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on April 7 to approve its plan to proceed with the equity offering where existing shareholders will waive their rights to take part.

The bank has said there will be a combined international placement with institutional investors via bookbuilding and a domestic public offering that will take place simultaneously.

The issue price of the new shares will be determined in the bookbuilding and will be the same for institutional and domestic investors.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told the parliamentary committee Piraeus Bank will be better able to absorb losses from the sale of bad loans after the offering and to increase lending by 10 billion euros in the next four years.

