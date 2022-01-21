Piraeus Bank to buy additional stake in real estate company Trastor

Contributor
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

Piraeus Bank has agreed with investment firm Varde Partners to buy its controlling stake in Trastor Real Estate Investment Company for about 98 million euros ($111.04 million), the bank said on Friday.

Under the agreement, Piraeus, which now holds a 45% stake in Trastor PREr.AT, will acquire an additional stake of 52% in Trastor, it said.

Once concluded, the transaction will trigger a mandatory tender offer by Piraeus to buy the remaining 3% stake in Trastor.

Piraeus Bank CEO Christos Megalou said that the transaction would instantly enhance the bank's fee revenue profile and further bolster its real estate sector know-how.

($1 = 0.8825 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)

