Piraeus Bank swings to 9-month profit on stronger net interest, fee income

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

November 11, 2022 — 03:05 am EST

Written by George Georgiopoulos for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, Greece's fourth-largest lender by market value, on Friday reported strong nine-month 2022 net earnings after a loss in the same period a year earlier on higher fee and net interest income and lower loan impairments.

The bank reported net earnings of 729 million euros ($746.86 million) after a loss of 3.085 billion euros in the nine-month period in 2021.

($1 = 0.9761 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.