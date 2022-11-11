Piraeus Bank swings to 9-month profit on stronger net interest, fee income

ATHENS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, Greece's fourth-largest lender by market value, on Friday reported strong nine-month 2022 net earnings after a loss in the same period a year earlier on higher fee and net interest income and lower loan impairments.

The bank reported net earnings of 729 million euros ($746.86 million) after a loss of 3.085 billion euros in the nine-month period in 2021.

($1 = 0.9761 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

