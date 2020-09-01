Piraeus Bank signs deal with Intrum to handle bad loans

Adds context

ATHENS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPR.AT, one of the four largest Greek lenders, said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with Sweden's Intrum INTRUM.ST to handle a bad loan portfolio.

Banks in Greece have been working to reduce about 70 billion euros in bad loans, a legacy of a financial crisis that shrank the country's economy by a quarter. Shedding the bad debt is crucial for their ability to lend and shore up profits.

Under the deal, Intrum will acquire 30% of mezzanine and junior notes of a securitised portfolio of non-performing residential mortgages of about 1.9 billion euros, known as Phoenix, Piraeus said.

It added that it was considering distributing 65% of the notes to its shareholders, while retaining 5%.

Piraeus Bank has applied to take part in the Greek government's Hercules bad loan reduction scheme.

Alantra and UBS Europe are jointly advising Piraeus on the transaction.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou editing by Barbara Lewis)

