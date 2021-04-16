Piraeus Bank share offering price range at 1.0-1.15 euros per share-sources

ATHENS, April 16 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, one of Greece's four big lenders, will proceed with an equity offering to raise 1.2 to 1.38 billion euros ($1.44-$1.65 billion) via a placement with international investors and a domestic public offering.

People close to the planned transaction told Reuters that books will open on April 21 at a price range of 1.0 to 1.15 euros per share.

Piraeus Bank will issue 1.2 billion new shares and will allocate 85% to the international placement and the remaining 15% to a domestic public offering, the sources said.

($1 = 0.8348 euros)

