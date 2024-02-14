Piraeus Bank sets out profit growth plan following drop in 2023

Adds result details from paragraph 3, CEO comment paragraph 4

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, Greece's third-largest lender by market value, on Wednesday reported lower 2023 net earnings for 2023 due to one-off spending and said it expects a jump in profit in the years to come.

The bank reported net earnings of 788 million euros ($843.32 million) in 2023, after a profit of 899 million euros in 2022.

According to the company's updated 2024-2026 business plan presented on Wednesday, the bank expects profit of about 900 million euros this year and 1 billion euros in 2025 and in 2026.

"The key elements comprise net recurring profitability of approximately 1 billion per year for 2024-26, further growth of CET1 ratio to approximately 15% in 2026, expansion of performing loans by at least 5% per year," said the bank's Chief Executive Christos Megalou.

Piraeus Bank's book of so-called non-performing exposures (NPE) continued to shrink to a ratio of 3.5% at the end of 2023 from 5.5% in September. It sees the ratio dropping to 2.4% by 2026.

Greek banks have been working to reduce a pile of non-performing credit, the legacy of a decade-long financial crisis that shrank the economy by a quarter.

Net interest income last year rose to 2.0 billion euros from 1.35 billion euros in 2022, due to a loan book expansion and a favorable interest rate environment.

($1 = 0.9344 euros)

