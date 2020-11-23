Piraeus Bank says ECB rejected its request to pay CoCo bond coupon

ATHENS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, one of Greece's largest lenders, said on Monday that the European Central Bank has rejected its request to pay a coupon on an outstanding contingent convertible bond (CoCo) held by Greece's bank rescue fund (HFSF).

The bank said that not paying the coupon will mean the outstanding 2.04 billion euro ($2.41 billion) CoCo bond will be converted to common shares, raising the HFSF's 26% stake in the bank to 61%.

($1 = 0.8458 euros)

