Piraeus Bank says ECB rejected its request to pay CoCo bond coupon

Adds details

ATHENS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, one of Greece's largest lenders, said on Monday that the European Central Bank has rejected its request to pay a coupon on an outstanding contingent convertible bond (CoCo) held by Greece's bank rescue fund (HFSF).

The bank said that not paying the coupon will mean the outstanding 2.04 billion euro ($2.41 billion) CoCo bond will be converted to common shares, raising the HFSF's 26% stake in the bank to 61%.

($1 = 0.8458 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by David Goodman )

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.