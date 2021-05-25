Piraeus Bank reports higher Q1 losses on bad loan provisions

Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Piraeus Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Tuesday reported a sharply higher loss in the first quarter compared to the same quarter of 2020 on the back of higher loan impairment provisions.

The bank reported a net loss from continued operations of 404 million euros ($494.82 million) after a loss of 230 million in the first three months of 2020.

Loan impairment provisions more than doubled quarter-on-quarter to 985 million euros in the January-to-March period from 447 million in the fourth quarter.

The bank, which concluded a capital increase of 1.38 billion euros in late April, said first-quarter results were hit by 800 million euros of loan impairments related to the Phoenix-Vega securitization portfolio.

Piraeus said that its non-performing exposures (NPE) had fallen to 22.1 billion euros at the end of March or 35% of its total loan portfolio, from 22.5 billion at the end of December.

"Our NPE reduction plan is well on track, with the 7 billion Phoenix-Vega NPE securitizations expected to be deconsolidated from the Group’s balance sheet in the current quarter," CEO Christos Megalou said in a statement.

He added that the bank expected to conclude securitization of a further 7 billion euros in non-performing exposure from the Sunrise1 transaction by the end of the year, with the deal currently at the binding offer phase.

The bank's net interest income rose 1% on a quarterly basis to 72.1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8165 euros)

