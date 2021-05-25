Piraeus Bank reports higher Q1 losses on bad loan provisions

Contributor
Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Piraeus Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Tuesday reported a sharply higher loss in the first quarter compared to the same quarter of 2020 on the back of higher loan impairment provisions.

ATHENS, May 25 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Tuesday reported a sharply higher loss in the first quarter compared to the same quarter of 2020 on the back of higher loan impairment provisions.

The bank reported a net loss from continued operations of 404 million euros ($494.82 million) after a loss of 230 million in first quarter of 2020.

Loan impairment provisions more than doubled quarter-on-quarter to 985 million euros in the January-to-March period from 447 million in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8165 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by James Mackenzie)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters