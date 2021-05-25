Piraeus Bank reports higher Q1 losses on bad loan provisions

ATHENS, May 25 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Tuesday reported a sharply higher loss in the first quarter compared to the same quarter of 2020 on the back of higher loan impairment provisions.

The bank reported a net loss from continued operations of 404 million euros ($494.82 million) after a loss of 230 million in first quarter of 2020.

Loan impairment provisions more than doubled quarter-on-quarter to 985 million euros in the January-to-March period from 447 million in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8165 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by James Mackenzie)

