Piraeus Bank prices equity offering at 1.15 euros per share

Piraeus Bank, one of Greece's four big lenders, has priced its stock offering at 1.15 euros per share, at the upper limit of an indicated range, raising 1.38 billion euros ($1.66 billion), it said on Friday.

ATHENS, April 23 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, one of Greece's four big lenders, has priced its stock offering at 1.15 euros per share, at the upper limit of an indicated range, raising 1.38 billion euros ($1.66 billion), it said on Friday.

The announcement confirmed what sources close to the transaction had told Reuters earlier on Friday.

Piraeus Bank launched the equity offering to raise between 1.2 billion and 1.38 billion euros via a placement with international investors and a domestic public offering.

The bank will issue 1.2 billion new shares and will allocate 85% to the international placement and the remaining 15% to the domestic public offering.

Goldman Sachs and UBS were joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Ambrosia Capital, AXIA, Euroxx Securities and Piraeus Securities.

($1 = 0.8288 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Edmund Blair)

