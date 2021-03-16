Piraeus Bank plans 1.0 bln euro share capital boost, posts loss in 2020

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Piraeus Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Tuesday reported a loss in 2020 and said it plans a capital boost of about 1.0 billion euros via a non-preemptive share offering which will cut its main shareholder's 61.3% stake to a non-blocking minority.

ATHENS, March 16 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Tuesday reported a loss in 2020 and said it plans a capital boost of about 1.0 billion euros via a non-preemptive share offering which will cut its main shareholder's 61.3% stake to a non-blocking minority.

The bank also said it signed a deal with global investor Christofferson Robb & Co for synthetic securitisation of performing small business and corporate loans and may proceed to issue a Tier-2 bond to raise up to 600 million euros.

The bank said it also signed a binding agreement to sell its merchant acquiring unit to Euronet Worlwide for 300 mln euros.

Piraeus posted a net 2020 loss from continued operations of 652 mln euros for full-year 2020 versus a profit of 270 mln euros in 2019.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters