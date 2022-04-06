Piraeus Bank outlines 2022-25 strategic plan, targets sustainable profits

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, April 6 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, Greece's fourth largest lender by market value, on Wednesday released its 2022-25 business plan, aiming to decrease its non-performing exposures (NPEs) ratio to 3.0% in 2025 and potentially to start paying out dividends from 2024.

The bank's four-year business plan aims for about 7.0 billion euros of new loan disbursements to reach a loan book of 35 billion euros ($38.10 billion) of performing credit by the end of the period.

Its credit expansion strategy will focus on priority sectors such as manufacturing, hospitality and energy, it said.

Piraeus said it will maintain strict cost discipline and aim for a cost-to-income ratio below 40% by the end of 2025.

"Our expectation is to drive efficiencies until 2025 by further reducing expenses to the level of 0.7 billion euros in order to reinvest in business growth," the bank said.

Its plan also targets a sustainable return on tangible book value of around 6.0% this year, improving to 12% in 2025.

Piraeus Bank is also targeting a total of about 12 billion euros in assets under management by 2025.

Its business plan aims to double recurring pre-provision profitability to 1.2 billion euros in 2025 from 0.6 billion in 2021, to set the base for solid and sustainable returns to shareholders.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.