Piraeus Bank in deal to sell 0.7 bln euros of bad loans to Intrum

ATHENS Dec 18 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, one of Greece's four largest banks, said on Friday it had agreed to sell a bad loan portfolio worth 0.7 billion euros in gross book value to loan servicer Intrum.

The sale is part of Piraeus' efforts to offload bad debt and clean up its balance sheet. Greek banks have revived plans to reduce a mountain of non-performing loans (NPLs) - the legacy of a 10-year financial crisis that shrank the country's economy by a quarter - after the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Piraeus Bank said it reached the deal with Intrum as part of a consortium formed with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

"The total consideration corresponds to about 6% of gross book value," Piraeus said.

The so called Iris portfolio includes retail, small business and leasing loans of a total legal claim of 1.7 billion euros, Piraeus Bank said.

Despite reducing NPLs by about 59 billion euros from a peak of 106 billion in March 2016, Greek banks' overall NPL ratio remains far above the euro zone average of 2.9%, at 36% at the end of September.

($1 = 0.8172 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

