Piraeus Bank grows Q1 profit on strong trading income

Piraeus Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender by market value, on Thursday reported higher net earnings in January-to-March compared to last year's fourth quarter on stronger trading income.

The bank reported net earnings from continued operations of 521 million euros ($547.21 million) after a profit of 78 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a loss of 404 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Loan impairment provisions rose 15% quarter-on-quarter to 230 million euros from 199 million in the fourth quarter.

