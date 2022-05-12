Piraeus Bank grows Q1 profit on strong trading income

ATHENS, May 12 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT, Greece's fourth-largest lender by market value, on Thursday reported higher net earnings in January-to-March compared to last year's fourth quarter on stronger trading income.

The bank reported net earnings from continued operations of 521 million euros ($547.21 million) after a profit of 78 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a loss of 404 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Loan impairment provisions rose 15% quarter-on-quarter to 230 million euros from 199 million in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.