Piraeus Βank 27% stake sale already oversubscribed - sources

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

March 04, 2024 — 03:35 am EST

Written by Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, March 4 (Reuters) - The sale of a 27% stake in Piraeus Bank by the country's HFSF bank bailout bank has already been oversubscribed, two sources close to the process told Reuters on Monday.

"Demand is very strong and the offering is already oversubscribed," one of the sources said.

