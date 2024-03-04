Piraeus Βank 27% stake sale already oversubscribed - sources

ATHENS, March 4 (Reuters) - The sale of a 27% stake in Piraeus Bank by the country's HFSF bank bailout bank has already been oversubscribed, two sources close to the process told Reuters on Monday.

"Demand is very strong and the offering is already oversubscribed," one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

