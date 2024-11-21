News & Insights

Stocks

Piquadro S.p.A. Sees Revenue and Profit Growth in 2024

November 21, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Piquadro SpA (IT:PQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Piquadro S.p.A. reported a 2.1% increase in consolidated revenue to 87.8 million euros for the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year, with net profit rising by 20.1% to 5.0 million euros. The company’s performance was bolstered by growth in its European market, although it faced a decline in the Italian and Rest of the World markets. Despite the challenges, the EBIT surged by 12.2%, reflecting a strong operational performance.

For further insights into IT:PQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.