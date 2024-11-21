Piquadro S.p.A. Sees Revenue and Profit Growth in 2024

Piquadro SpA (IT:PQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Piquadro S.p.A. reported a 2.1% increase in consolidated revenue to 87.8 million euros for the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year, with net profit rising by 20.1% to 5.0 million euros. The company’s performance was bolstered by growth in its European market, although it faced a decline in the Italian and Rest of the World markets. Despite the challenges, the EBIT surged by 12.2%, reflecting a strong operational performance.

For further insights into IT:PQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.