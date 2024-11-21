Piquadro S.p.A. Sees Revenue and Profit Growth in 2024

Piquadro SpA (IT:PQ) has released an update.
Piquadro S.p.A. reported a 2.1% increase in consolidated revenue to 87.8 million euros for the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year, with net profit rising by 20.1% to 5.0 million euros. The company’s performance was bolstered by growth in its European market, although it faced a decline in the Italian and Rest of the World markets. Despite the challenges, the EBIT surged by 12.2%, reflecting a strong operational performance.
