$PIPR Earnings Results: $PIPR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PIPR ($PIPR) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported earnings of $4.09 per share, beating estimates of $2.90 by $1.19. The company also reported revenue of $383,310,000, beating estimates of $375,087,915 by $8,222,085.

$PIPR Insider Trading Activity

$PIPR insiders have traded $PIPR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PIPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEBBRA L. SCHONEMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,491,758 .

. JONATHAN J DOYLE (Hd of Financial Services Group) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,351,288 .

. SHERRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,483 shares for an estimated $757,757 .

. JOHN W GEELAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $511,995.

$PIPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PIPR stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

