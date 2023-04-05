PIPR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.04, changing hands as low as $128.68 per share. Piper Sandler Companies shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PIPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PIPR's low point in its 52 week range is $102.60 per share, with $162.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.