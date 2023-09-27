Pipestone Energy's shareholders approve proposed sale to Strathcona

Adds background, shares and details in paragraphs 2-4

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pipestone Energy PIPE.TO shareholders on Wednesday voted in favor of the Canadian firm's proposed sale to larger rival Strathcona Resources in an all-stock deal that would value the combined company at C$8.6 billion ($6.36 billion).

The company said the proposal has been passed by at least 66.7% votes in favor of the deal, sending its shares up 1.3%.

The deal had come under scrutiny earlier this month after Pipestone's second-largest shareholder GMT Capital said it would vote against the buyout as it undervalues the oil producer.

Upon closing of the transaction, expected to be in October, Strathcona would become a publicly traded firm.

($1 = 1.3524 Canadian dollars)

