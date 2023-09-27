News & Insights

US Markets

Pipestone Energy's shareholders approve proposed sale to Strathcona

September 27, 2023 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pipestone Energy PIPE.TO shareholders on Wednesday voted in favor of the Canadian firm's proposed sale to larger rival Strathcona Resources in an all-stock deal that would value the combined company at C$8.6 billion ($6.36 billion).

($1 = 1.3524 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.