Pipestone Energy's shareholders approve proposed sale to Strathcona

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pipestone Energy PIPE.TO shareholders on Wednesday voted in favor of the Canadian firm's proposed sale to larger rival Strathcona Resources in an all-stock deal that would value the combined company at C$8.6 billion ($6.36 billion).

($1 = 1.3524 Canadian dollars)

