Piper Sandler Upgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for ZoomInfo Technologies (NasdaqGS:ZI) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.40% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for ZoomInfo Technologies is $11.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $18.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.40% from its latest reported closing price of $9.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ZoomInfo Technologies is 1,932MM, an increase of 58.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZoomInfo Technologies. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZI is 0.18%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 346,638K shares. The put/call ratio of ZI is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 11,096K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 10,229K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 99.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 4,494.25% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 9,987K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,935K shares , representing an increase of 60.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 237.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,666K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,118K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 27.49% over the last quarter.

Contour Asset Management holds 9,641K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,836K shares , representing a decrease of 22.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 57.99% over the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZoomInfo is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry's first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo's commitment to compliance, privacy, and security.

