Piper Sandler Upgrades Xencor (XNCR)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Xencor (NasdaqGM:XNCR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.47% Upside

As of November 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Xencor is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 35.47% from its latest reported closing price of $25.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xencor is 179MM, an increase of 110.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xencor. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XNCR is 0.10%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.97% to 93,406K shares. The put/call ratio of XNCR is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 9,137K shares representing 13.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,116K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 8.13% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 5,844K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,851K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 4.14% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,330K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,944K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,929K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 49.40% over the last quarter.

Xencor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action.

