Piper Sandler Upgrades Workday (WDAY)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Workday (NasdaqGS:WDAY) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.63% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Workday is $283.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.63% from its latest reported closing price of $219.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Workday is 9,691MM, an increase of 8.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.54, a decrease of 6.22% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,052 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDAY is 0.38%, an increase of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 223,412K shares. The put/call ratio of WDAY is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,946K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,761K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 5.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,150K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,946K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 5,749K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,498K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 2.90% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,373K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,765K shares , representing an increase of 29.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 40.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,953K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,813K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 50.04% over the last quarter.

