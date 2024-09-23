Piper Sandler Upgrades Wix.com (WIX)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Wix.com (NasdaqGS:WIX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.89% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wix.com is $194.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $154.65 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.89% from its latest reported closing price of $160.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wix.com is 1,743MM, an increase of 5.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wix.com. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIX is 0.40%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 51,269K shares. The put/call ratio of WIX is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,188K shares representing 12.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,548K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 10.35% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,007K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,231K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 1,877K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares , representing a decrease of 29.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,671K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Wix.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

