Piper Sandler Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (WFC.PRY)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WFC.PRY) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC.PRY is 0.31%, an increase of 15.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.93% to 4,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,886K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRY by 5.78% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,142K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRY by 4.22% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 556K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRY by 0.60% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 296K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing a decrease of 17.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRY by 8.14% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 280K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing an increase of 34.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRY by 36.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.