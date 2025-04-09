Piper Sandler Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (WFC.PRL)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WFC.PRL) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC.PRL is 0.60%, an increase of 32.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.62% to 3,410K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 598K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRL by 7.22% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 279K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRL by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Edge Capital Group holds 221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Advent Capital Management holds 174K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRL by 16.09% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 159K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRL by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.