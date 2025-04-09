Piper Sandler Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (WFC.PRC)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WFC.PRC) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC.PRC is 0.27%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 8,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,887K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRC by 2.26% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,733K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRC by 3.01% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 843K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRC by 4.86% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 745K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRC by 14.36% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing a decrease of 16.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRC by 10.12% over the last quarter.

