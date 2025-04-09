Stocks
WFCNP

Piper Sandler Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security (WFCNP)

April 09, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security (OTCPK:WFCNP) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.37% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security is $0.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.29 to a high of $0.48. The average price target represents an increase of 25.37% from its latest reported closing price of $0.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security is 84,108MM, an increase of 7.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFCNP is 0.00%, an increase of 874.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WFCNP / Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security Shares Held by Institutions

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLCGX - QUANTEX FUND Retail Class holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Meeder Asset Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security-> See our take on Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WFCNP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.