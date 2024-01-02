Piper Sandler Upgrades Weave Communications (WEAV)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.17% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Weave Communications is 11.95. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.17% from its latest reported closing price of 11.47.

The projected annual revenue for Weave Communications is 166MM, an increase of 2.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weave Communications. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEAV is 0.32%, a decrease of 17.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.36% to 49,647K shares. The put/call ratio of WEAV is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crosslink Capital holds 9,619K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 7,138K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,567K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Pelion holds 5,545K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,842K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing a decrease of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 31.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,426K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 39.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Weave Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work.

