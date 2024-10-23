Piper Sandler Upgrades Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Washington Trust Bancorp (NasdaqGS:WASH) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.68% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Washington Trust Bancorp is $30.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.68% from its latest reported closing price of $34.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Washington Trust Bancorp is 194MM, an increase of 2.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Trust Bancorp. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WASH is 0.07%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 13,476K shares. The put/call ratio of WASH is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 650K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 21.80% over the last quarter.

WASHINGTON TRUST holds 601K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 4.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 524K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 448K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 413K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 47.89% over the last quarter.

Washington Trust Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.