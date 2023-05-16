Piper Sandler Upgrades Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Washington Trust Bancorp is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from its latest reported closing price of 23.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Washington Trust Bancorp is 187MM, a decrease of 13.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

Washington Trust Bancorp Declares $0.56 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 received the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $23.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.42%, the lowest has been 2.77%, and the highest has been 9.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 4.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Trust Bancorp. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WASH is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 14,936K shares. The put/call ratio of WASH is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WASHINGTON TRUST holds 689K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 75,546.20% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 670K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 18.82% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 585K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 21.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 474K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 6.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 413K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Washington Trust Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.