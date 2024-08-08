Piper Sandler Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.40% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.40% from its latest reported closing price of $30.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vornado Realty Trust is 1,941MM, an increase of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO is 0.20%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 183,278K shares. The put/call ratio of VNO is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 10,114K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 99.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 1,827.98% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 9,979K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,690K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 9,357K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,617K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,540K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 0.75% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 6,442K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,076K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

