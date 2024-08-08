Piper Sandler Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust - Preferred Stock (VNO.PRN)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Vornado Realty Trust - Preferred Stock (NYSE:VNO.PRN) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO.PRN is 0.42%, an increase of 15.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.68% to 3,668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,133K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRN by 6.87% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 571K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares , representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRN by 0.69% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 495K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRN by 3.75% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 431K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRN by 4.63% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 251K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRN by 4.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

