Piper Sandler Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

On March 27, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.64% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtus Investment Partners is $202.98. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $260.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.64% from its latest reported closing price of $168.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Virtus Investment Partners is $754MM, a decrease of 14.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $24.03.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

CPMPX - Changing Parameters Fund holds 1,896K shares representing 26.01% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 504K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 9.81% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 433K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 15.01% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 269K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 222K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing a decrease of 56.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 11.74% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Investment Partners. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTS is 0.15%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 7,007K shares.

Virtus Investment Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus Investment Partners is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.