Piper Sandler Upgrades USCB Financial Holdings (USCB)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for USCB Financial Holdings (NasdaqGM:USCB) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.24% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for USCB Financial Holdings is $17.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.24% from its latest reported closing price of $15.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for USCB Financial Holdings is 85MM, an increase of 18.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in USCB Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USCB is 0.29%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 12,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 4,486K shares representing 22.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 1,378K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 920K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 11.16% over the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 611K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares , representing a decrease of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Mendon Capital Advisors holds 610K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 85.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 3.97% over the last quarter.

