News & Insights

Stocks
USCB

Piper Sandler Upgrades USCB Financial Holdings (USCB)

November 04, 2024 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for USCB Financial Holdings (NasdaqGM:USCB) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.24% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for USCB Financial Holdings is $17.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.24% from its latest reported closing price of $15.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for USCB Financial Holdings is 85MM, an increase of 18.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in USCB Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USCB is 0.29%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 12,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USCB / USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 4,486K shares representing 22.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 1,378K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 920K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 11.16% over the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 611K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares , representing a decrease of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Mendon Capital Advisors holds 610K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 85.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.