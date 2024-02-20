Piper Sandler Upgrades US Foods Holding (USFD)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for US Foods Holding is 52.89. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of 49.80.

The projected annual revenue for US Foods Holding is 38,626MM, an increase of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 932 funds or institutions reporting positions in US Foods Holding. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USFD is 0.47%, a decrease of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 297,854K shares. The put/call ratio of USFD is 2.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 15,962K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,313K shares, representing a decrease of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 15,933K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,933K shares, representing a decrease of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,489K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,357K shares, representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 91.56% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,221K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,652K shares, representing an increase of 49.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 107.49% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 7,974K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,023K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 7.30% over the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.

