Piper Sandler Upgrades United Fire Group (UFCS)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for United Fire Group (NasdaqGS:UFCS) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.35% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for United Fire Group is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.35% from its latest reported closing price of $27.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Fire Group is 1,041MM, a decrease of 13.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Fire Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFCS is 0.04%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 20,624K shares. The put/call ratio of UFCS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 3,571K shares representing 14.09% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,376K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,252K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 614K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 76.57% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 517K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 2.36% over the last quarter.

United Fire Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc., through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and it's represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of 'A' (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

