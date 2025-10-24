Piper Sandler Upgrades United Bankshares (UBSI)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for United Bankshares (NasdaqGS:UBSI) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.52% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Bankshares is $40.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.52% from its latest reported closing price of $36.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Bankshares is 1,129MM, an increase of 0.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Bankshares. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSI is 0.14%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 131,679K shares. The put/call ratio of UBSI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,633K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,655K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,626K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,215K shares , representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 8.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,571K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,256K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,591K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,480K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 48.73% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,582K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 33.69% over the last quarter.

