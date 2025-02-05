Piper Sandler Upgrades Tyson Foods (WBAG:TSN)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Tyson Foods (WBAG:TSN) from Underweight to Neutral.

There are 1,514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyson Foods. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSN is 0.22%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 277,737K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,101K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,604K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,544K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,490K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,639K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,078K shares , representing a decrease of 32.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 22.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,039K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,006K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 1.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,486K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,341K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 2.19% over the last quarter.

