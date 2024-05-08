Piper Sandler Upgrades Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Territorial Bancorp (NasdaqGS:TBNK) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Territorial Bancorp is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of 8.10.

The projected annual revenue for Territorial Bancorp is 60MM, an increase of 32.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Territorial Bancorp. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBNK is 0.02%, an increase of 20.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 4,292K shares. The put/call ratio of TBNK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 476K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 16.71% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 461K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 395K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 32.81% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 267K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 57.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 158.02% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 249K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 23.57% over the last quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the state of Hawaii.

