Piper Sandler Upgrades STERIS (STE)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for STERIS (NYSE:STE) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.06% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for STERIS is $252.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.06% from its latest reported closing price of $221.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for STERIS is 5,603MM, an increase of 7.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,415 funds or institutions reporting positions in STERIS. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STE is 0.33%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 112,782K shares. The put/call ratio of STE is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,443K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,664K shares , representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,706K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,737K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 4.89% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,697K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,136K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 2,940K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares , representing an increase of 27.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 41.42% over the last quarter.

Steris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

