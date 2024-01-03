Piper Sandler Upgrades Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Southern First Bancshares (NasdaqGM:SFST) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.58% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern First Bancshares is 31.45. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.58% from its latest reported closing price of 36.82.

The projected annual revenue for Southern First Bancshares is 119MM, an increase of 36.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern First Bancshares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFST is 0.08%, a decrease of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 7,502K shares. The put/call ratio of SFST is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 799K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 13.07% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 791K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 459K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 0.17% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 454K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 419K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southern First Bancshares Background Information



Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 13 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

