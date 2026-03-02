Piper Sandler Upgrades South Plains Financial (SPFI)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for South Plains Financial (NasdaqGS:SPFI) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.42% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for South Plains Financial is $47.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.42% from its latest reported closing price of $40.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for South Plains Financial is 223MM, an increase of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Plains Financial. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 27.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPFI is 0.07%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 7,975K shares. The put/call ratio of SPFI is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 438K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares , representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 86.76% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 389K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 1.36% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 378K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%.

Geode Capital Management holds 293K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 47.88% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 181K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 3.63% over the last quarter.

