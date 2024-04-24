Piper Sandler Upgrades SmartFinancial (SMBK)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.06% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for SmartFinancial is 26.69. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 32.06% from its latest reported closing price of 20.21.

The projected annual revenue for SmartFinancial is 203MM, an increase of 37.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartFinancial. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBK is 0.13%, an increase of 11.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 9,581K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBK is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cravens & Co Advisors holds 648K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 583K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 573K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 462K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 18.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 1.13% over the last quarter.

SmartFinancial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 with 35 branches spanning East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to the company's success.

