Piper Sandler Upgrades Simon Property Group (WBAG:SPGR)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Simon Property Group (WBAG:SPGR) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGR is 0.51%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 325,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,088K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,520K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGR by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,838K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,053K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGR by 4.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,815K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,775K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGR by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,929K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,135K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGR by 0.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,030K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,366K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGR by 1.65% over the last quarter.

