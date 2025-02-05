Piper Sandler Upgrades Simon Property Group (SPG)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.00% Upside

As of January 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Simon Property Group is $191.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.00% from its latest reported closing price of $179.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Simon Property Group is 5,024MM, a decrease of 14.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,098 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPG is 0.51%, an increase of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 324,720K shares. The put/call ratio of SPG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,088K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,520K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,838K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,053K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 4.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,815K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,775K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,929K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,135K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 0.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,030K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,366K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Simon Property Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company Its properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.