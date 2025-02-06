Piper Sandler Upgrades Simon Property Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock (SPG.PRJ)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Simon Property Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SPG.PRJ) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPG.PRJ is 0.09%, an increase of 21.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 31K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KTRAX - DWS Global Income Builder Fund holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS VARIABLE SERIES II - DWS Global Income Builder VIP holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RAAAX - Altegris holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

