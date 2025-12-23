Piper Sandler Upgrades SEI Investments (SEIC)

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for SEI Investments (NasdaqGS:SEIC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.97% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for SEI Investments is $107.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.97% from its latest reported closing price of $84.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SEI Investments is 2,141MM, a decrease of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,016 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEI Investments. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEIC is 0.21%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 110,720K shares. The put/call ratio of SEIC is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 8,976K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,841K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 9.01% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 4,139K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,577K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,121K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 13.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,082K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 7.00% over the last quarter.

