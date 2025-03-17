Piper Sandler Upgrades Samsara (BMV:IOT)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Samsara (BMV:IOT) from Neutral to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 32,929K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,844K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 9.29% over the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 17,442K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,297K shares , representing a decrease of 33.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,136K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,455K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 10,370K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,216K shares , representing an increase of 20.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 11.72% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 7,066K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,677K shares , representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 10.25% over the last quarter.

